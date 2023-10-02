Tough battles continue in the Spring squash competition

Players got back into the swing of things for round four of the Spring squash competition at the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash Club.
Monday night (September 25) saw the Roars topple the Jets, with the Roars' Marni Cunningham and Carol Davidson both winning their games 3-0, while Captain Bryan Shepley snared some points back for the Jets by defeating Kathryn Bechaz.
The Wanderers defeated the Mariners, with solid wins going to Brian O'Leary and Jack Miller. Isabel Thompson was the only winner for the Mariners, as she fought back to defeat Chevaughn Moore.
Alec Tait got the Glories off to a good start by defeating Callum Sheldrick in a cliffhanger and Lizette Taylor-Gown levelled the scores by defeating Miranda Tait. It was Col Thompson who sealed the deal for the Glories by defeating Anthony Iannelli.
Tuesday night (September 26) action kicked off with the Phoenixes claiming a clean sweep against the Kings. Callum Sheldrick and Adrian Sheldrick both won their matches against Cadell Thompson and Gary Thompson, respectively.
Team Captains Tony Naimo and Brad Wollner took out the 'Match of the Week' award, as Naimo was victorious.
Cooper Boardman and Angelo Fiumara each had solid wins, while Eden Reilly had a tougher time securing her win over Lauren Wickes, with the Jackjumpers winning.
Wildcats defeated the Taipans, as Ondria Miller and Brodie Lashbrook helped their team home. Trevor Whitby scored points for the Taipans, defeating Declan Ryan.
On Wednesday night ((September 27) the Lions just got home against the Cats. Bryan Shepley and Evonne Sadler won for the Lions, while Jason Curry and Lizette Taylor-Gown won for the Cats.
The Tigers downed the Demons, after some tough matches. David Cross fought hard against Sean Ryan to win. Garry Walker also had to dig deep for his win, defeating Paul Payne.
The match between the Magpies and the Crows was extremely close, with the Pies securing the win by the smallest of margins. Simone Bruno and Katie McAliece won for the Magpies, while Finley Sales and Zac Fairweather won for the Crows.
