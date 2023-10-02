Roxy Community Theatre construction enters its next phase

It's all systems go at the Roxy Community Theatre with construction moving onto some important steps, as temporary structural support is needed.
A key person in this important next step is temporary structural works engineer from Adams Consulting Engineers, Barzin Ghamami.
"My job is to liaise with the builders to find the safest way to temporarily support the structure while the permanent steel structure is being installed and any wall penetrations completed."
A few load bearing walls require removal, meaning walls above the new openings need to be temporarily supported, and the roof structure will also be strengthened in some locations where it has weakened over the years.
Mr Ghamami describes this phase as, "quite a complex undertaking", noting the height of the ceiling and that some walls were built using five skins of bricks.
To support these walls Mr Ghamami has proposed the use of needling props to transfer the load.
"Once the openings are done and the steel is brought in, I'll be coming back ... to check on the installation, making sure that from a structural engineering perspective all the needling and propping has being done correctly," he said.
