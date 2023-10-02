Member for Murray Helen Dalton will lead a community forum on worker exploitation in the MIA on October 3.
Residents are being encouraged to attend the GEM hotel to take part in the event which will feature discussion with NSW Anti-slavery Commissioner Dr James Cockayne.
The event will be an opportunity to engage with experts on shared perspectives, focusing specifically on how to address what is being described as 'modern slavery' risks in the MIA.
It's expected those in attendance will hear of lived experiences and of how worker exploitation affects communities.
The panel will also feature Modern Slavery Survivor leader and anti-slavery advocate Moe Turaga.
"I've had similar forums on this topic in Parliament and I want to see it discussed in my electorate because I believe it is prevalent here," Mrs Dalton said.
"In the MIA we have so many workers come from all over the world and I think it's important workers and employers to know what slavery and exploitation is. We want to see workers paid and treated fairly.
"It's also important that employers know and understand this topic and what it's about.
"Dr Cockayne is very proactive in this space and I'm pleased to say he will be in the area for a week, talking to other groups about this issue also."
Members from the Australian Red Cross, Griffith Multicultural Council and workers rights advocates will also be in attendance.
The event will be held in the conference room of the GEM hotel from 5.30pm, beginning with refreshments.
