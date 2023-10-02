The judging for this year's Young Woman competition was held on September 23, but the winner is to be announced at the Leeton Show on the evening of Friday October 6.
The judging was done over the course of a special luncheon and it included a set of interviews for this year's three entrants. Those young ladies' names are Ezzence Obsioma, Adele Thompson and Sophia Cuaton.
The winner plays an ambassadorial role representing the community, and will also go on to be part of the the zone finals of the competition, which are normally held in February.
Tamara Batram was the 2022 winner of the Leeton Show's Young Woman competition.
"Standing next to such wonderful girls, I feel really privileged to be the one who gets to represent our town," Miss Bartram said a short time after the announcement.
The same luncheon event also included interviews and judging for the Miss Teen competition. The entrants for 2023 are Katelyn Turek and Heidi Wyatt.
"Announcing and sashing the winners [will be] the current 2023 Sydney Royal Young Woman, Florence McGufficke," said Leeton Show secretary Janne Skewes, who was also one of the judges.
"The Sydney Royal Young Woman is an Ambassador for the show movement, and its a big coup for us to have her here."
The 2023 Leeton Show will be on this Friday and Saturday October 6 and 7.
The gates will open at 4pm on Friday, and the night will end with a literal bang with fireworks scheduled for 9pm. But first, don't miss the action of the Kinetic K9 dog high jump at 5pm.
On Saturday morning the gates will open at 8am and it will be a huge day for equine lovers with showjumping, ring events and MIA Bootleggers - Extreme Cattlemen on the main arena.
Both days will also have loads of other things to see and do as well, from the market stalls and all the pavilion entries to discover, to the Leeton Vets Animal Nursery and of course, Sideshow Alley. And don't miss the FMX Motor Bikes, or the antics of the roving comedienne.
As stated by the Leeton Show Society on their website, the event "not only promotes fine produce from the area, the talent of local craftspeople, and the expertise of local animal husbandry but sportsmanship, community spirit and what it means to live in Leeton."
Current 2023 Sydney Royal Young Woman, Florence McGufficke and president of the ASC NSW Mrs Jill Chapman will also be at the show for some official duties on Friday. Plus "Florence and Jill will also be in attendance on Saturday, walking around the show and hoping to meet as many people as possible," said Leeton Show secretary Janne Skewes.
Find out more by visiting leetonshow.com.