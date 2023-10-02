Young Woman and Miss Teen competition ceremony Friday Advertising Feature

2022's Young Woman Competition winner Tamara Bartram (left) with the runner-up Katelyn Mills. Picture by Talia Pattison

The judging for this year's Young Woman competition was held on September 23, but the winner is to be announced at the Leeton Show on the evening of Friday October 6.

The judging was done over the course of a special luncheon and it included a set of interviews for this year's three entrants. Those young ladies' names are Ezzence Obsioma, Adele Thompson and Sophia Cuaton.



The winner plays an ambassadorial role representing the community, and will also go on to be part of the the zone finals of the competition, which are normally held in February.



Tamara Batram was the 2022 winner of the Leeton Show's Young Woman competition.



"Standing next to such wonderful girls, I feel really privileged to be the one who gets to represent our town," Miss Bartram said a short time after the announcement.

Jodie O'Bree (centre) from competition sponsor MyPlanConnect, with Miss Teen entrants Katelyn (left) and Heidi (right). Picture supplied

The same luncheon event also included interviews and judging for the Miss Teen competition. The entrants for 2023 are Katelyn Turek and Heidi Wyatt.

"Announcing and sashing the winners [will be] the current 2023 Sydney Royal Young Woman, Florence McGufficke," said Leeton Show secretary Janne Skewes, who was also one of the judges.