The Irrigator

Teamsters shine in the Australia's most authentic pioneering festival

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated October 2 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Teamsters were shining in the country's most authentic pioneering festival at Barellan on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.