Former Leeton product and Belconnen Magpies player Sam Cooper is still fizzing after his team took the AFL Canberra premiership against Ainslie last month.
It was the first win for the side in 14 years following multiple lost opportunities for grand final glory.
Prior to the win, Belconnen had lost five deciders since their last premiership in 200, including two losses against Ainslie and two to Queanbeyan.
But luck simply changed on the field for Belconnen as they managed to head the Tricolours early and ultimately claimed a 39 point victory at APC Solar Park, 10.11 (71) to 4.8 (32).
Weeks later, Cooper is still mesmerised with how it all unfolded.
"It was an incredible feeling to be part of such an important day for the club," Cooper said.
"It meant so much to me after being with the Magpies for six years, with a few ups and downs along the way.
"I also knew how much it meant for the club community, having reaped success over the past 20 years but not being able to get the job done on the last day multiple times."
Even from the outset, he knew the match was going to be something special for Belconnen.
"The most memorable part was Andrew Dess's big bump at the start of the game - that set the tone for us. It was followed by Max Monaghan's superman effort in the first half kicking four goals to give us a nice lead to start which we were able to hold," he said.
"I was already very confident in the game plan - we had been building it all year and really came into effect in the last month thanks to some brilliant coaching from the great man James Bennet."
Looking ahead, Cooper says he is keen for another season with the Magpies.
READ MORE
"Doing this via distance over the past two years and travelling from Wollongong has had its challenges. But it has been the most rewarding two years of footy I have played," he said.
"I've grown even stronger relationships in the community and being a part of such a closely knit bunch of mates always gave me something to look forward to on those drives down to Canberra every weekend. So yeah, I'm pretty keen to play again with the boys!"
As always, home is never far from his heart and mind.
"I'll be kicking off the off-season straight into Europe for a month so I'll have some ground work to do getting into shape again. Then I'll be back in Wollongong chipping away at work.
"But there will certainly be some monthly visits to Leeton doing my Bounce Abilities Outreach Program which has been incredible, helping out the community I grew up in and love so much."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.irrigator.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.