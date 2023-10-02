The Irrigator

Leeton product, Belconnen Magpies player Sam Cooper reflects on AFL Canberra premiership

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
October 3 2023 - 10:00am
Sam Cooper's Belconnen Magpies sing the song of triumph with their grand final trophy. Picture by Gary Ramage
Sam Cooper's Belconnen Magpies sing the song of triumph with their grand final trophy. Picture by Gary Ramage

Former Leeton product and Belconnen Magpies player Sam Cooper is still fizzing after his team took the AFL Canberra premiership against Ainslie last month.

