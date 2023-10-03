The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club's bottom green undergoing much-needed TLC

By Wrong Bias
October 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Work is happening on the bottom green at the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied
A complete restoration of the bowling service has the Leeton Soldiers Club's bottom green looking more like something off a post card from the Sahara than a bowling green.

