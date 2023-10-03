A complete restoration of the bowling service has the Leeton Soldiers Club's bottom green looking more like something off a post card from the Sahara than a bowling green.
The long-awaited work is due to be completed early next year with all games at present being played on the club's top green, which will be given a short rest over the Christmas period.
Three games were played in the Soldiers minor singles championship last week with Peter Evans proved far too consistent for Rob Graham winning 131-115.
Rattles Retallick gave away 10 shots on the 24th end to go down 130-115 against Phil Morris, while Bob Bunbury had a battle royale against Pat Hart before securing victory 130-124.
Four games of social bowls were played last Thursday, with the biggest winner of the afternoon being the ever-improving Hart, who along with teammate Ken Hillier, recorded a very convincing 34-11 win over Tony Wood and Neil Condron.
Len Eason rediscovered his form with a decisive 18-8 victory over Morris after a courageous come-from-behind performance.
Rink five had John Leech prove a little too accomplished for Greg Bowyer registering an 18-13 victory.
A pairs game was played on rink four where Ken O'Connell and Owen O'Callaghan secured a very narrow 21-17 win over Bill Mitchell and William Creber.
The only resting toucher for the day belonged to Leech, while wrong biases were bowled by David Noad and unfortunately an unidentified cohort.
