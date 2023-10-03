MORE than 900 homes were left without power during an unseasonably warm spring night in Leeton on Monday, October 2.
Residents experienced a blackout late on Monday night during a spring storm, with 936 Essential Energy customers impacted during what was a warm evening.
Properties impacted were mostly from the north of Leeton.
In a statement, Essential Energy said network protection equipment activated to isolate supply to the area around 11pm after detecting a fault on the high voltage electricity network.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Crews were dispatched to fault find on the network before supply could begin to be restored and discovered that lighting had caused damage to the electricity network," an Essential Energy spokesman said.
"Crews worked throughout the night in challenging conditions to repair the network and safely restored supply to customers by 3.44am Tuesday morning (October 3)."
Essential Energy reminded residents to immediately report fallen powerlines, network damage, fires or trees contacting powerlines by phoning 13 20 80 or call Triple Zero if the situation is life threatening.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.