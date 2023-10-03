Severe weather warning issued for heavy rain, flash flooding across Riverina

A warning has been issued as the Riverina braces itself for a severe weather system that could dump up to 100 millimetres of rain over a 24-hour period.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the alert for heavy rainfall and damaging winds on Tuesday morning, when a significant cold front was approaching the region.
The front is expected to deepen to form a low pressure system over southeastern Australia on Wednesday.
The bureau said northwesterly winds will increase over southern NSW ahead of the front and an upper trough on Tuesday morning, while heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding will develop over the Riverina on Tuesday evening.
"This system is expected to develop into a low pressure system over southern parts of the state during Wednesday, and should bring broader areas of severe weather to the southeast during Wednesday and Thursday," the warning said.
Riverina locations within the warning area include Hay, Leeton, Griffith, Narrandera, Albury and Tumbarumba.
At this stage, the warning area sits just to the south of Wagga and to the east of Deniliquin.
Wagga can expect a very high chance of rain on Tuesday, most likely in the late afternoon and evening, as well as the chance of a thunderstorm. The city could receive between five and 15 millimetres of rain.
Wednesday will be the wettest day across the Riverina, with a very high chance of rain and the chance of a thunderstorm. The bureau said there is the potential for 15 to 40 millimetres of rain to fall over Wagga on Wednesday.
Along with the rain, the front will cause a significant drop in temperatures. After a forecast high of 29 degrees in Wagga on Tuesday, the mercury will climb to just 19 on Wednesday and 16 on Thursday.
Showers are expected to ease on Thursday.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
The bureau is expected to issue an updated warning by 5pm on Tuesday, October 3.
