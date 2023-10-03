BRINGING a love of cricket back to Leeton shire is front and centre for a group of former players in the shire.
The group is starting the process of re-establishing the game of cricket in Leeton.
Leeton has a proud history of cricket in the Riverina and supporters are keen to see the game being played once again in the town.
While the group has acknowledged senior cricket may still be some time away, the immediate task at hand is to get younger players in the shire interested and playing the game on a regular basis.
A meeting to re-form the Leeton District Cricket Association was held on August 30 and the following executive appointments were made:
The association is in a healthy financial position which will allow the costs for junior cricketers to be subsidised for the initial season.
Insurance cover will be included in the participation fee.
The plan moving forward is to conduct two separate levels of junior cricket between mid-October and mid-December in 2023 for primary school age children and high school age players.
The younger group, for those aged five to 12 will participate in a CricketNSW initiative called 'Blast Cricket'.
This will provide a program to build skills, make friends and have fun.
It will run every Friday evening starting from October 13 between 5pm and 6.30pm at Leeton No.2 Oval.
To register your child visit www.playhq.com/cricket-australia/register/b1b0b7.
The older, school-based, competition is planned to be played between the three high schools in the shire with hopefully an additional side from the town area.
The competition will operate on a T15/T20 basis depending on the number of participants.
It will be held each Wednesday afternoon from 5pm at venues in Leeton and Yanco.
Participation is open to both girls and boys in both age groups.
For further information, contact any of the executive members.
