AN ASSET for all things Leeton is starting to generate traction.
Earlier this year, the Leeton Business Chamber together with Leeton Connect and Leeton Shire Council, officially launched the Leeton Living website.
The website is a one-stop shop for everything one needs to know about living in the shire.
There's information on businesses, what to eat, what's on, the sporting and community groups in the shire.
The best part is, should any information on any of these groups, businesses or events need updating, it's totally self-sufficient, meaning if your business needs a phone number updated or something similar, you can jump on and request the change.
There's a space dedicated to groups connecting with volunteers and much more.
The whole idea is for the website to be the place where long-term residents can go, but also those who are new to town and visitors as well.
Searching the site will no doubt provide even the longest-serving Leeton shire resident with new information or a fact they may or may not know.
Leeton Business Chamber co-ordinator and secretary Bobbie Pannowitz said since the website's launch it has steadily been gaining momentum among users.
"Looking at the analytics we're getting some decent numbers month-on-month," she said.
"It's such a fantastic resource."
Chamber president Krystal Maytom said it was a handy resource for everyone to use whenever the need might arise.
There's opening hours for businesses, information on employment and much more.
"I actually used it just the other day when I was doing something for my work, I needed to find out something and it was on Leeton Living," Ms Maytom said.
"It's a great tool for everyone.
"There's information on schools, what kind of groups people can become involved with.
"We'd love for everyone to 'Google' it and have a look and see what they think. Moving forward into the end of the year, we'll be pushing it more and getting the name out there a bit more within the community."
For more information search www.leetonliving.com.au.
