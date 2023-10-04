The Irrigator

Long-time Riverina umpire Tim Beard has taken out Riverina Umpire Association's top gong

October 4 2023 - 11:00am
Tim Beard has taken out umpire of the year award for the eighth time. Picture by Les Smith
EXPERIENCED official Tim Beard has captured his eighth umpire of the year award.

