A brand-new theatrical troupe is setting up shop in Leeton, hoping to create opportunities for those in the Riverina eager to tread the boards and have some fun.
Jemma Iarossi has founded Riverina Stage Play, a free community theatre group for those in Narrandera, Griffith and Leeton after being inspired performing in 'Bloodshed at the Banquet' during the Art Deco Festival.
That performance sparked something in Ms Iarossi that motivated her to both share the joy with others and keep it up for herself, and so Riverina Stage Play was born.
"It just really got me going, I was like 'I want to keep it going,'" she explained.
While she attempted to put on a production of Calamity Jane, copyright law struck that idea down.
"I thought 'How can I do something else' so I thought we'll just start a weekly meeting for some theatre games, sports, and maybe do some theatrical productions in the future," she said.
"One of the girls from Bloodshed, Jacqueline Paige, wrote the adaptation of Calamity Jane and she's working on a play that we're hoping to put on - a comedy melodrama. Kind of a murder mystery, but a slapstick comedy."
While Ms Paige works away at that however, the group is set to meet at 6pm every Tuesday at the Presbyterian Church for some lighthearted theatre games and creative expression - whether that be through acting or even backstage work that people are interested in.
"Doing 'Bloodshed' was huge for me cause it was a way for me to get away and be creative. I want other people to have that same opportunity."
"We're just trying to get a group of people together and we can work from there ... Anyone can just show up, I'm not asking for any fees or anything and we'll also have child-minding there. My Mum is a well-educated schoolteacher, she's donating her time so if anyone who has kids wants to be involved, they'll be looked after," Ms Iarossi said.
Currently, the group is adults-only.
More information will be available at Riverina Stage Play on facebook.
