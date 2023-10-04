A LONG lunch with a twist has been widely welcomed in Leeton.
Residents Anne Elliott and Richard Dziendziel hosted the free community lunch at their property just to the north of Leeton, also known as the Baamirra Sanctuary, on September 23.
A crowd of guests attended to share in the different kinds of food, which included handmade, Indigenous and multicultural plant-based offerings.
The "long lunch with a difference" had everything from a salad platter and oyster mushrooms to locally-grown pulses, plant-based meats, seafood and much more.
A firepit was set up to cook some of the food, with Lillypilly Wines also supplying options for the tables.
"Perfect day, perfect company, perfect food," Ms Elliott said.
"Thank you everyone who came and supported our first long lunch with a difference at our property, Baamirra Sanctuary.
"We also raised $500 for Humane Society International.
"We will do more of these events.
"Alternative proteins are truly the 'renewable energy' of the food sector. Feed humanity. Restore planet earth. Cultivate compassion."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Elliott and Mr Dziendziel are passionate advocates for a sustainable environment and believe the Riverina region has potential to be a leader in pulses, particularly for an innovative approach to 21st Century food.
Once a grape farm, the couple is transforming their property into a sustainable sanctuary for wildlife and plants and one day even hope to have their own small wetlands.
They are working on restoring the land and creating a habitat for all to enjoy in the many years ahead.
This includes the planting of native trees, creating lizard hotels and other habitats for wildlife, as revitalising remnant saltbush around the property's perimeter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.