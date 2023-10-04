A community hearing on water buybacks saw a solid turnout to the Griffith Regional Theatre, as politicians gathered to listen to community thoughts and concerns on the controversial buyback scheme.
Shadow Minister for Water Perin Davey was joined by Member for Farrer and Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party Sussan Ley, Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Member for Nicholls Sam Birrell and Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey along with countless community members eager to have their voices heard.
The five politicians heard almost two hours of speculative takes and horror stories from over 100 members of the community, ranging from concern to abject despair at the prospect of the water buybacks continuing.
"We're here as a backbench committee because the Senate committee would not come and listen to the very regions that will bear the brunt of the current water reforms before parliament," Ms Davey said.
"We are prepared to hear what their views are on this very important piece of legislation."
Ms Ley added that Griffith, Leeton and Coleambally would be hit especially hard by the water buybacks.
"You can't walk around one single street in Griffith and look at one single business or family that does not rely on irrigated agriculture for it's very survival. This is an existential crisis for this one, which is why this committee is here," Ms Ley said.
Ms Davey emphasised that being against the water buybacks was not 'farmers against the environment' but rather that they would find a mutually beneficial arrangement without harm to the community.
"The minister opened up consultations earlier this year. She said she wanted to know all options on the table, and what ideas people had to finish the Basin Plan ... there are better ways, it doesn't mean you have to continue to just transfer the license from one arena to another."
The desperation of those would be compelled to sell water was brought up on a number of occasions, although Ms Davey and Ms Ley said there was little they could do to alleviate the stresses that would lead to people taking up the offer.
"Well, we're in opposition at the moment. It's very hard for opposition to address the cost of living crisis, to deal with the continued increases in fuel prices and electricity prices," Ms Davey said.
