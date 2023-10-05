The Irrigator

The community hearing into water buybacks drew quite a crowd, eager to have their voices heard

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 6 2023 - 10:00am
Over 100 irrigators, farmers and water holders came out to make the case against water buybacks. Picture by Cai Holroyd
A community hearing on water buybacks saw over 100 farmers, irrigators and community members arrive at the Griffith Regional Theatre to make their voices heard on the controversial and much-debated water buyback proposal.

Local News

