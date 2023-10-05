On Tuesday, Whitton's main street and side streets were filled with an amazing collection
of cars from the 2023 National Veteran and Vintage Car Club Tour.
The visitors enjoyed morning tea provided by the P&C in the hall and a stroll through the museum before heading off to Whitton Malt House for lunch.
They also took the opportunity to take photos with our murals and museum buildings as backdrops for their vehicles.
Participants were also able to show and talk about the various features of their vehicles with curious onlookers.
Coming up at the Bowling Club is its spring carnival event on October 21.
"Gates" open at 11am. Cost is $20, which includes lunch.
There will also be raffles, games, music and fashions on the field. Bookings are essential.
On the public holiday this week the club held a social bowls day and barbecue lunch.
IN OTHER NEWS:
They also hosted a greenkeepers bowls day on September 23.
Don't forget about "thirsty Thursday" with happy hour, raffles and the super draw.
On September 22, the town had the Sweetcones ice cream van in the pub carpark just in time for an after school/work treat.
Whitton's big garage sale is coming up on Saturday, October 28, starting at 9am. There are multiple houses taking part, as well as some stalls in the hall.
Spots at the hall are still available and it is not too late to register to participate.
Lists of the addresses participating will be advertised on social media and on a sign board at the hall on the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.