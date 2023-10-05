BRIGHT, bold, weird and quirky socks are being used to stamp out the stigma surrounding mental health.
On Friday, October 6 the Leeton GROW group is encouraging everyone attending the town's agricultural show to wear odd socks.
Why?
October 6 marks Odd Socks Day, which is a chance to support people experiencing mental health challenges.
Mental health affects a significant number of Australians, with 4.2 million experiencing them in the last year and 44 per cent experiencing them during their lives.
Wearing Odd Socks on Friday, October 6 can start a conversation about mental wellbeing and how everyone can have times when they feel odd or out of sorts.
Members of the Leeton GROW group will host an information stall at the Leeton Show to coincide with the initiative.
Odd Socks events held around Australia promote awareness and raise funds for GROW's peer-to-peer mental wellbeing programs.
GROW's programs offer mutual help and friendship through weekly meetings, helping people improve their mental health by reducing anxiety, increasing self-esteem, and fostering a sense of community.
The programs are based on lived experience of what works in recovering and maintaining good mental health, as contributed by the many generations of people who have participated in groups since GROW first began in 1957.
The programs are free and open to everyone over 18.
To find out more about these initiatives and how you can help stamp out stigma, visit the GROW stall at the Leeton Show on Friday, October 6, phone 1800 558 268 or visit grow.org.au/oddsocksday/.
