The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List

Christina De Paoli is the owner of Reset.Evolve.Emerge in Leeton at the Revive Wellness Centre

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Christina De Paoli has been operating her Reset.Evolve.Emerge for several years, helping residents to live better lives. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton's Christina De Paoli has been operating her Reset.Evolve.Emerge for several years, helping residents to live better lives. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON'S Christina De Paoli has always had a keen interest in helping people live life in a manner that is best for them and their needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.