LEETON'S Christina De Paoli has always had a keen interest in helping people live life in a manner that is best for them and their needs.
In recent years she started her own business - Reset.Evolve.Emerge where she uses her skills as a certified TRTP practitioner and certified spinal flow practitioner to help residents in all kinds of different ways.
TRTP therapy is designed to resolve the causes of trauma-related issues such as anxiety, fears, phobias, depression and post traumatic stress disorder.
However, trauma can be any kind of distressing event or series of events in a person's life at any age, meaning each person's experience is unique.
TRTP is a comprehensive process, which Ms De Paoli said can help resolve symptoms of trauma, predominantly as part of a three-stage process.
It is not talk therapy.
"I've always had an interest in alternative and, I say that very loosely, alternative means around what happens in our bodies ... I have a 'nerdy' aspect of me and a 'woo woo' aspect of me," Ms De Paoli said.
"I like the science around what I do, but I also like the metaphysical reasonings that come through with it as well.
"I offer to two different services. Spinal flow is all about calming the nervous system and it is essentially like a massage, but deeper and without manipulation.
"I work with calming the nervous system.
"The nervous system is linked to so many parts of our health, so it's important we look after it. It's the core to everything.
"TRTP is more trauma release, resolving unresolved trauma and helping people realise they aren't 'broken' and they don't need fixing. Most of the time they are just having a normal reaction to abnormal stresses."
Reset.Evolve.Emerge is located within the Revive Wellness Centre in Leeton, which is also home to other health and wellbeing businesses.
The business of helping people is something Ms De Paoli doesn't call 'work' as such, rather a calling and passion she loves waking up to do each and every day.
"It's more than rewarding when I have clients come back and tell me how much their life has changed ... rewarding isn't even the right word, it's just next level," she said.
"To be able to speak to people months and years later and hear their stories on how I have helped and how they are going about their lives now, it's just amazing.
"I myself started the TRTP process before I even became a practitioner, so I can share my stories with people and the differences I have noticed in my life, and people then feel they can relate to you."
Those interested in connecting with Reset.Evolve.Emerge can do so at the Facebook page where contact details can be found, as well as the ability to book an appointment.
