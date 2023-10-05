An extravaganza of events, displays, food, entertainment and more will burst to life for the Leeton Show this weekend.
Gates officially open for the Leeton Show on Friday, October 6 at 4pm with the fun to continue until the fireworks display at 9pm before the gates re-open again on Saturday at 8am.
The Leeton Show Society has been working hard behind the scenes for the last year to put together a huge program of events for the two days.
This year's there's a focus on agriculture - there will be machinery, displays, horse ring events and more as a nod to why shows like the one in Leeton were first started many decades ago.
The pavilions at the Leeton Showground are heaving with record entries across the board in all categories, including flowers, cakes, jams, artwork and much more.
IN OTHER NEWS:
All of these are available to view throughout the show, as well as the myriad other displays that include the Hawkesbury Working Dogs, an animal nursery, reptile shows, a working honey bee hive and the dog high jump.
Community groups, small businesses and at-home start ups will be represented at market stalls with their products and services on show, while those looking for some adrenalin action also having much to choose from.
This year's headline entertainment is the FMX Moto Bikes, with a variety of shows across the two days to ensure no one misses out.
"We've also got a bigger number of rides in sideshow alley this year as well," Leeton Show Society president Bill Aliendi said.
"There's so much to see and do. We're really hoping to get big crowds there over the Friday and Saturday."
With so much to see and do, there's no time to waste.
"We want people to avoid lines and buy their tickets beforehand and not at the gate," Leeton Show Society secretary Janne Skewes said.
"Buying them online is so easy and there's also no two-day tickets available at the gate, so getting them online is a great option."
Tickets can be purchased at www.123tix.com.au/events/39668/leeton-show.
As far as the planning and organising for the show goes, it has been a hectic week for the society and its band of volunteers.
Wednesday's heavy rain has not put a dampener on things, with recent road work at the showground meaning the water was draining well.
All that is left to do now is head to the show and have a great time.
"We've got so much on offer this year for all ages," Mrs Skewes said.
"There really is something for everyone, as we said, we'd love to see some huge crowds here."
For more information, visit the Leeton Show Society's Facebook page or website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.