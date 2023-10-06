Faye Harris has progressed to the L&D singles finals after a long and hard game defeating Denise Naylor 25-18.
Naylor, being six shots down, found her form to draw even on the 15th. It was neck-and-neck for the next 11 ends and, with the score even at 18-all, Harris bolted home winning seven shots over the next four ends giving her the 25 points needed to win the game.
Last Thursday, L&D women's bowlers hosted four teams from Wagga, competing in the CRDWBA seniors triples championships.
Competing this Tuesday in the CRD senior championships are Elaine Sullivan, Judy Heness and Lorraine Messner challenging a Wagga team for a spot in the finals.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Also competing in the CRDWBA state triples championships are two teams from the L&D - Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker and Marika Pete v Patti Wakeman, Jan Fitzpatrick and Harris.
Ten social players took to the green on Thursday.
Playing a game of pairs Jean Leighton and Wilma Alexander proved to too strong for Mary Payten and Dian Colyer winning 21-7.
Playing triples, Elaine Sullivan, Lorraine Messner and Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Janet Bell, Joan Bourke and Hilary Chambers 11-7. Two resting touchers were recorded, one each by Leighton and Harris.
