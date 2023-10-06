The Irrigator

Faye Harris earns place in 2023 L&D singles championships

By Lorraine Messner
October 6 2023 - 11:00am
Faye Harris on the mat and Denise Naylor compete in the L&D singles championships. Picture supplied
Faye Harris has progressed to the L&D singles finals after a long and hard game defeating Denise Naylor 25-18.

