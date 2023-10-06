Graham returns to Leeton-Whitton head coaching role

Leeton-Whitton have signed Katie Graham as their A grade coach for the 2024 season.
With more than 100 A grade games for Leeton under her belt, the defender returns to the club after sitting out of the 2023 season.
A Leeton junior, Graham returned to the club in 2021 after playing in Sydney at Randwick Netball Association.
Taking on the A grade coach role for the first time in 2022, Graham led the side top a drought-breaking finals series in the same year.
Expected to return in both a coaching and playing capacity, Graham adds some well-needed experience to the Crows after they slipped to eighth on this year's Riverina League ladder following a big turnover in players between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
She relieves Libby Gillespie of the coaching role, after the club stalwart took over the position while Graham started her family.
