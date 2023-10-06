The Irrigator

Graham returns to Leeton-Whitton head coaching role

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Katie Graham will return as the senior netball coach for Leeton-Whitton in season 2024. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton-Whitton have signed Katie Graham as their A grade coach for the 2024 season.

