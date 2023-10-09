The Irrigator

Former Crows defender off to North Albury

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
October 9 2023 - 11:00am
Darcey Cullen has signed with North Albury for next season after spending the past two years playing at Leeton-Whitton. Picture supplied
Darcey Cullen has signed with North Albury for next season after spending the past two years playing at Leeton-Whitton. Picture supplied

North Albury has signed developing Leeton-Whitton defender Darcey Cullen after another successful recruiting raid on the Riverina league.

