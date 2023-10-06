The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Leeton Shire Council to host briefing session to discuss housing report, solutions

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A briefing session regarding housing and a way forward for Leeton shire will be held at the library on Wednesday, October 11. Picture supplied
A briefing session regarding housing and a way forward for Leeton shire will be held at the library on Wednesday, October 11. Picture supplied

THE lack of housing in Leeton continues to be an issue plaguing not just those already living here, but others wanting to move to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.