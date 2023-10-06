THE lack of housing in Leeton continues to be an issue plaguing not just those already living here, but others wanting to move to town.
On Wednesday, October 11 Leeton Shire Council will be holding a briefing session for residents on its Leeton Housing Strategy 2021 Background Report.
The report is currently available to view online at www.leeton.nsw.gov.au and the idea is to not just inform the community, but share information and discuss plans and a way forward to resolve the future in the years and decades ahead.
The background report serves as the research-led foundation for community and government agency consultation on land use planning issues in Leeton shire.
It identifies the shire as a changing place and emphasizes the importance of addressing demographic shifts, housing demands, climate change considerations, employment and housing relationships, affordability concerns and the impacts of COVID -19.
The demographic composition of the shire is undergoing changes, with a stable population that has the potential for growth.
Notably, there is a shift towards an aging population, requiring specific attention to their unique needs.
Other vulnerable community groups identified include low-income individuals dependent on Commonwealth assistance, migrant groups and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
"The demand for dwellings in Leeton shire is increasing due to shrinking family units," the report stated.
"However, there is a mismatch between the existing housing stock, predominantly consisting of larger separate dwellings and the evolving needs of the population.
"To address this, it is crucial to develop diverse housing options that align with the community's composition and promote more efficient land use patterns.
"Climate change considerations are of utmost importance, and the report stresses the need for conversations at all levels of the community and government regarding land use planning.
"Such discussions can lead to informed choices that help avoid and mitigate t he effects of climate change. Housing affordability is a growing concern in Leeton Shire, mirroring regional and nationwide trends."
The report suggests reducing barriers to infill development, promoting smaller and higher-density housing options, while avoiding overcrowding, and optimizing land use patterns to address this issue.
The COVID -19 pandemic has accelerated certain trends in Leeton shire, such as an increase in remote work opportunities and people working from home. Additionally, the pandemic has contributed to regional housing price increases, rising construction costs, and workforce instability.
These factors highlight the need to adapt land use planning strategies to ensure the long-term resilience of Leeton shire.
Those wanting to participate in the briefing session can head to the library's yellow room on Wednesday, October 11 from noon to 1pm.
