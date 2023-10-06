A MAJOR project to upgrade Barellan's sewer system is now under way, but will take the better part of 12 months to complete.
Construction of the new Barellan sewer scheme started late last month, with the project a gravity sewer system with four pump stations.
Works will involve the installation of new sewer mains, manholes, lateral connections, pump stations and related infrastructure to meet current and future needs, as well as a treatment plant on Kolkilbertoo Road.
The sewer mains will primarily be installed in the laneways later this year and during early 2024.
Sewer mains will be installed in Myall, Boree and Yarran Streets, and Barellan Golf Course Road and Kolkilbertoo Road during October and November.
Construction is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
Following the completion of these main works, plumbing subcontractors will commence house connections to the new sewer system and the decommissioning of old septic systems, with the aim to complete these before the end of August 2024.
During the construction period, residents can expect:
"Initial site inspections prior to the start of works have indicated that some laneways will require tree trimming for overhanging branches, tree removal for some trees in laneways, and obstruction removal to allow access for machinery prior to the beginning of construction in those areas," a statement from council said.
"Contractors will be contacting residents directly for the co-ordination of these works."
The standard sewer connection charge of $1622.30 will apply to all properties connected when the scheme is commissioned in mid-2024 and subsequently to other properties as they connect.
An annual charge of $799.80 will be applied to each rate notice.
For more information contact 6959 5510 or email council@narrandera.nsw.gov.au.
