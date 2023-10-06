GOOD food, drinks, company and entertainment will combine for what is fast becoming one of Leeton's favourite events.
Leeton Chill and Grill will return to Mountford Park on Saturday, October 14 with plenty of delicious food stalls, cooking demonstrations and music all on the menu.
This year's event will include a wider area for the grown ups wanting to enjoy a drink or two courtesy of stalls from the Hotel Leeton, Wade Hotel, Tumut River Brewing Co and Ladbroken Distilling Co.
New to the program this year will be a cooking demonstration and culinary competition with chef Rod Pieper, while hugely-popular band Jiakomo Thief will be the headline act.
Supporting acts on the Mountford Park stage will be Fine2uned and Claudia Raine.
A range of tasty eats will of course be available for purchase, including gourmet burgers, dumplings, noodles, roo burgers, emu steaks and much more.
Leeton Shire Council events officer Fran Macdonald said it was all systems go.
"It's all coming together ... we do need people to jump online and get their tickets, they are free, but it is so we have an idea of how many people are here," she said.
"This year the whole park is now a zone for alcohol to be sold for the event, so that's part of it, but also we did receive some grant funding again for Chill and Grill, so it's about capturing that data.
"It's easy to do and like I said, it's free entry, we just need people to have their tickets like we did last year."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Chill and Grill was a big success in 2022. A wild storm threatened to end the fun right before kick off, but residents and visitors turned out in their droves for an afternoon and evening of fun, laughter, food, dancing and catch ups.
"I think that's what people like about it ... you can come and relax with your family and friends, have something to eat and just enjoy what's on offer," Mrs Macdonald said.
Chill and Grill will be held in Mountford Park on Saturday, October 14 from 2pm to 9pm, with tickets available at events.humanitix.com/leeton-chill-and-grill-2023.
