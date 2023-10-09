Wanderers at top as halfway point is reached

The Leeton Soldiers Squash Club's spring competition reached the halfway mark last week.
Wanderers are the runaway leaders in Monday's competition and they scored a 2-1 win over second-placed Glories.
Jack Miller defeated Miranda Tait 3-1 and Chevaughn Moore outplayed Cadell Thompson, however Brian O'Leary lost to Col Thompson in a close five-game contest.
Fifth-placed Jets had a 2-1 victory against third placed Mariners with Ruby Miller and Bryan Shepley winning 3-1 against Hayden Farrugia and Will Rawle respectively.
Mariners win went to Isabel Thompson who is improving quickly and was too strong for Lauren Wickes.
Victories to Carol Davidson and Marnie Cunningham secured a 2-1 win for Roars over the Bulls, with Anthony Iannelli beating Kathryn Bechaz 3-1 to get one back for Bulls.
Phoenix retained top spot in Tuesday's competition with a crushing 3-0 win against Wildcats.
Adrian Sheldrick and Callum Sheldrick won in four against Brodie Lashbrook and Ondria Miller respectively and an in-form Tony Naimo beat Declan Ryan.
Kings are in second position and they had a 2-1 win over Breakers.
Brad Woolner won the fifth game 12-10 to clinch a five game cliff-hanger against Cooper Boardman, Gary Thompson beat Will Nardi, but Cadell Thompson lost to Lauren Wickes.
Jackjumpers smashed Taipans 3-0 with wins to Angelo Fiumara and Eden Reilly, but Maanu Alexander had to work harder winning the fifth game 13-11 to outlast Will Rawle.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tigers are the front runners in Wednesday's competition and they smashed Crows 4-0.
David Cross beat Zac Fairweather, Garry Walker downed Finley Sales and Evonne Saddler outplayed Samuel Mills.
Adele Thompson fought back to win a very close five game match against Narelle Ryan.
Demons are in last place and they scored an upset win over second placed Lions.
Both teams won two matches, but Demons won 8-7 on games.
Brendon Looby had a 3-1 win over Naomi Rawle and Paul Payne beat Jack Miller.
Lions victories went to Evonne Saddler who downed Samuel Mills and Bryan Shepley edged out Sean Ryan 10-12, 13-11, 12-10, 11-13, 11-6 in the match-of-the-week.
Magpies beat Cats 8-6 on games after the teams won two matches each.
Katie McAliece and Simone Bruno scored comfortable wins over Chevaughn Moore and Rose Looby.
Cats winners were Jason Curry, who won the fifth game 13-11 to clinch a titanic struggle against Michael DiLorenzo and Alayna Croucamp beat Paul Payne.
There will be a two week break in the competition as the squash club championships will be held.
