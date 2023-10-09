A RECORD-BREAKING Leeton Show had everyone in a spin throughout the weekend.
At every turn and corner there were dozens of things to see and do as part of the Leeton Show, which attracted a record-breaking number of people through the gate from Friday afternoon and onwards until the end of event on Saturday afternoon.
With so much on offer, showgoers were spoiled for choice when it came to experiencing everything on offer.
The Leeton Veterinary Hospital's animal nursery was popular, so too the numerous shows from FMX Moto Bikes, with fans in their thousands taking in their death-defying tricks throughout the two days.
Sideshow alley was crammed with thrill seekers, with the biggest array of rides in years on offer.
Screams, music and laughter could all be heard echoing throughout sideshow alley as a result, with everyone revelling in the fact the show was back in a big way in 2023.
Exhibitions and competitions for areas such as flowers, arts and crafts and more also attracted the largest number of entries in many years, with everyone taking the opportunity to view the talented creations.
Leeton Show Society secretary Janne Skewes was ecstatic with the response from residents this year.
"It was a record crowd I would say ... one of our committee members, who has been a volunteer for many years, said it was the biggest Friday night crowd he's ever seen," she said.
"We set out to put an event on where everyone would have something to do and to enjoy.
"We wanted to bring the community together, that's what the agriculture show is all about.
"Everyone was in a happy mind, it was just fantastic."
An official ceremony took place on the Friday night of the show to crown the 2023 Leeton Young Woman, which went to Adele Thompson, with Heidi Whyatt named Miss Teen.
Fireworks capped off the night before the gates re-opened again on Saturday for more fun, entertainment and the popular horse ring competitions and shows.
"We just really want to thank everyone who helped out and who came along, we couldn't be happier with how everything went," Mrs Skewes said.
