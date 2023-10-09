The Irrigator
Photos

The 2023 Leeton Show attracted huge numbers across the board

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will (left) and Lachlan Symes loved the Cha Cha ride at the Leeton Show on Friday night. Picture by Talia Pattison
Will (left) and Lachlan Symes loved the Cha Cha ride at the Leeton Show on Friday night. Picture by Talia Pattison

A RECORD-BREAKING Leeton Show had everyone in a spin throughout the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.