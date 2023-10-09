Adele's name in lights after being named Leeton's Young Woman winner

ADELE Thompson was still at a loss for words shortly after being announced as this year's 2023 Leeton Young Woman competition winner.
Miss Thompson, who is about to undertake her Higher School Certificate exams, was announced as the 2023 winner during the official opening ceremony of the Leeton Show on Friday evening.
This year there were three entrants in the Young Woman competition, with Miss Thompson putting her hand up alongside Ezzence Obsioma and Sophia Cuaton.
Also in the winner's circle on Friday evening was Heidi Whyatt, who was named the 2023 Miss Teen.
Also entering that section was Katelyn Turek, with all young ladies congratulated on getting out of their comfort zones to participate and represent their community.
Announcing the winners was 2023 NSW Young Woman winner Florence McGufficke.
"It's a pleasure to be here ... I want to congratulate all of the young ladies who are here today, it's huge thing to put yourselves out there and I wish you all the best on your journeys," she said.
Following the announcement, Miss Thompson said being part of the Young Woman process had been one she had learned much from.
"I was pretty shocked," she said.
"I entered because I've been taking part (in the junior categories) since I was little.
"I entered the Miss Teen last year and there was no one else in that, so I wanted to do it again with more entrants.
"I've learned to step out of my comfort zone more. It's a pretty nerve-wracking experience."
Miss Thompson will now go on to represent Leeton at the zone final of the competition in early 2023.
Meanwhile, taking part if the Miss Teen category was something Heidi said she was proud to have done.
"It was pretty surreal when they read my name out, I had to take a second and think about if it was really my name that had been called out," she said.
"It's such an amazing opportunity to be part of it and I wish more people would enter.
"I'd really love to encourage more young women to take part next year."
