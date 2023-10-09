The Irrigator
Photos

Adele's name in lights after being named Leeton's Young Woman winner

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 Miss Teen winner Heidi Whyatt (left) and 2023 Leeton Young Woman competition winner Adele Thompson. Picture by Talia Pattison
The 2023 Miss Teen winner Heidi Whyatt (left) and 2023 Leeton Young Woman competition winner Adele Thompson. Picture by Talia Pattison

ADELE Thompson was still at a loss for words shortly after being announced as this year's 2023 Leeton Young Woman competition winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.