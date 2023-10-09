On-page vs off-page SEO: What business owners should know

Learning SEO basics to boost brand visibility and online presence is essential when venturing into a business. PIcture Shutterstock

Gaining a competitive edge in the digital realm requires a robust search engine optimisation (SEO) strategy, whether for a brick-and-mortar store or an eCommerce company. Because of accessibility and convenience, users often turn to search engines when seeking information about a product or service, making these channels crucial for business communication and marketing.

Optimisation is a rapidly evolving and complex discipline involving various elements, including on-page and off-page SEO tactics. Like other SEO categories, these aim to improve a brand's online visibility, search engine ranking, and organic traffic. However, they require distinct approaches to work seamlessly.

In this blog, we'll explore the intricacies of on-page and off-page SEO to help you achieve your business objectives and develop a results-driven optimisation campaign.

Understanding off-page and on-page SEO

By loose definition, on-page SEO is an optimisation approach that focuses on the elements found in your website and pages, while off-page SEO involves tasks done outside these fields, hence the name.

It requires significant time and effort to familiarise yourself with such nuances. However, knowing the basic elements of each approach helps you make informed decisions about their applications.

On-page SEO

This approach involves optimising web pages by picking keywords relevant to your business and using them strategically in your content, uniform resource locators (URLs) and metadata. It lets search engines understand what your page is about, making it easier for the algorithms to decide whether your content matches the user's intent.

Creating a descriptive, keyword-integrated and clickable title and using proper headers for formatting are likewise essential on-page SEO techniques. A cleverly written meta title and description briefly explain the page contents to readers, compelling them to click on your page.

Off-page SEO

Off-page SEO covers techniques that promote your content to external channels. They help ensure your site's visibility across different platforms and other websites.

While these efforts can boost search ranking, its primary goal is to build your site's reputation through experience, expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness (E-E-A-T)-the foundational principles ingrained in Google's search algorithms and search quality evaluation guidelines.



The main differences between on-page vs off-page SEO



While on-page and off-page SEO strategies aim to expand online visibility and boost search ranking, they entail distinct approaches. On-page SEO studies the website comprehensively, looking at factors like information and site architecture to ensure relevance for humans and search engines. Conversely, off-page SEO promotes the website by establishing connections and building relationships with other entities to boost your business.



Despite their differences, both categories are crucial in achieving optimisation success. Focusing on only one component doesn't work as effectively if implemented alongside other elements, like technical and local SEO. As a startup owner, though, it pays to work on on-page optimisation before seeking partnerships off-site to ensure your business possesses robust and shareable digital assets.



Site owners must know what to look at when evaluating their site and tracking its performance. Below are the on-page and off-page SEO factors you can tweak and optimise. We'll discuss the primary techniques in the succeeding section.



On-page SEO factors



Page optimisation encompasses methods that increase your site's relevance and ranking by providing a positive user experience and high readability for humans and search algorithms. It's made up of several key elements, including:

Content quality

Metadata

Headers

Page URL

Internal linking

Image alt text

Mobile user experience

Navigability

Page loading speed

Core web vitals

Site owners must review these factors regularly to monitor performance and implement ways to improve their overall site health. Additionally, they must study how users interact with their site to determine whether the page elements are optimised for relevance, readability, and usability.



On-page SEO techniques

Several components may need to be looked at when evaluating on-page SEO, but you can see the updates and results while looking at and analysing your entire site. In addition, you can use free and paid tools to track your performance and determine areas for improvement.



1 Targeting relevant and high-value keywords and using them strategically



Keyword research is the foundation for every successful on-page optimisation. Take the time to analyse and target search terms most relevant to your business and audience. Go for long-tail, low-competition keywords with high search volume and business value. Several research tools are available to help you explore and uncover these gems.

After getting your keyword list ready, integrate them strategically and naturally into your content, metadata, and URL. Create helpful and valuable content that aligns with users' search requirements and intent to ensure a high search ranking.

2 Optimising meta tags

Meta titles and meta descriptions are crucial in informing search engines and readers about your website's content. Refining meta tags helps crawlers understand the page and gives your audience an idea of what to expect while consuming your content.

Craft unique and compelling meta titles that accurately represent each page and include relevant keywords. Meta descriptions should be concise and persuasive, encouraging users to click on your link in search results.

3 Crafting high-quality content



Search engines aim to deliver the best and most relevant results according to the keywords used, the search context, the user's browsing history and location. Despite these criteria, site owners must deliver fresh, engaging, valuable and well-researched content to satisfy search queries and rank high on the search engine results page (SERP).

Additionally, they must use the correct header tags, like H1 for the title, and H2 and H3 as subsequent headings. Doing so helps search engines understand your content better, and human readers can skim through it to determine whether it contains the information they need.

4 Making your site mobile-friendly



Almost five billion people, representing over 60% of the world's population, use the Internet regularly. About the same number of individuals use mobile devices to access online information, overtaking desktops as the primary source of online traffic since a few years ago.

Unsurprisingly, mobile responsiveness is a search ranking factor for the most popular search engine. As a business owner, developing a site that adapts seamlessly to multiple screen sizes and provides a positive user experience across all devices is crucial.

5 Optimising page loading speed and performance



Page performance and speed can also impact user experience and search engine rankings. Slow loading time is one of the primary reasons for site abandonment. Meanwhile, page speed affects the purchasing decision of about 70% of consumers.

Various factors affect a page's loading time. Still, you can optimise your site by compressing media, reducing Hyper Text Transfer Protocol (HTTP) requests, using a content delivery network, and minimising coding scripts. You can also use free tools to identify and resolve performance bottlenecks.

Off-page SEO factors

Business owners must promote their pages on other sites and channels to boost their ranking. Appearing on external websites and multiple channels helps build trust and credibility. By nature, consumers are more inclined to do business with an entity with more positive reviews and visibility than its competitors.

Here's a list of off-page SEO elements to look at when tracking your performance:

Guest blogging

Content marketing

Social media and brand mentions

Backlinks

Customer review and feedback

Online directory presence

These key components may be fewer than the previous one, but obtaining results from these factors requires hard work. Looking at the list, you probably have a fair idea of what off-page SEO entails.

Off-page SEO techniques

While some off-page SEO methods don't require much time and effort, like updating your business information online, most require performing outreach activities and establishing relationships.

Off-page SEO techniques can impact how a consumer perceives your brand and reacts to your offers, including your call-to-action (CTA) messages-but only if you know how to do it right.

1 Building quality links



Link building involves acquiring high-quality backlinks from authoritative and relevant websites to your own. Search engines view them as votes of confidence, and the more quality backlinks you have, the higher your website's authority.

To build backlinks, create valuable and shareable content that naturally attracts links from other websites. Engaging in content marketing and outreach efforts can also help you establish relationships with other web admins, leading to guest blogging or collaborative content opportunities.

2 Obtaining brand mentions and citations



Your business or yourself may be cited by other websites without necessarily including a link to your site. While you may think this is a missed opportunity, it isn't, as search engines likewise consider unlinked brand citations a signal of trust in your brand.

Participate in online discussions and provide valuable insights to establish your expertise in your niche. Seize the interview opportunities from authoritative sites, for instance, industry publications or local and national dailies. Open an account with Help A Reporter Out (HARO) to help build brand awareness and attract organic traffic.

3 Enlisting in trusted online business directories

Getting included in an online directory published on authoritative sites is a good off-page SEO tactic. It boosts online visibility and business credibility in the eyes of humans and search engines. Earning a place on these sites helps you get indexed by search engines better. As a result, it becomes easier to find your business online and validate your legitimacy.

Make sure to have a consistent business name, address and phone number (NAP), as Google utilises these citations to validate your business information. These key business details often appear on various online platforms, and inconsistencies can hurt your ranking.

4 Creating a Google Business Profile



An updated Google Business Profile is a critical local SEO ranking factor, allowing your business to rank high on local searches. As mentioned, your location is a significant consideration for search engines. For instance, if you key in 'Italian restaurants,' Google will likely show the top three restaurants nearest your place instead of those in Italy, except if you're visiting the country.

That said, if you have a physical store or offer services within a specific geographical area, create and update your profile now if you haven't yet. Also, ask your customers to rate you, and respond to their feedback as soon as possible, even if they leave a negative review.

5 Maintaining a robust social media presence



While not strictly a ranking factor, maintaining a healthy social media presence can influence your search position indirectly. It helps expand your reach, engage with your audience and customers, and increase your brand's online visibility. A recent survey shows 90% of buyers are likely to purchase from a brand they follow on social media.

Even if a purchase isn't possible for the time being, encouraging users to follow your social media account, share your content, and react to your posts can potentially increase site traffic and open doors to backlinking and influencer partnership opportunities.

Business owners must connect with other businesses, industry experts, and influencers to build brand reputation and earn consumer trust. You must show what you can bring to the table and how the other party can benefit from the collaboration.

Concluding thoughts

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to learn SEO basics to boost brand visibility and online presence when venturing into a business. This crucial learning involves understanding the difference between on-page and off-page SEO tactics to develop clear and effective strategies that meet multiple business requirements.

On-page SEO focuses on the website's content, design, and usability, whereas off-page optimisation hinges on establishing authority and credibility through off-site efforts. Seamlessly integrating these tactics into your overall SEO plan amplifies the effectiveness of your efforts.