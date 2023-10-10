A healthy crowd turned up to help celebrate the Riverina Car Club Mini Muster Show and Shine's 20th anniversary on Saturday.
More than 30 Minis were entered into the Show and Shine, with cars coming from Wagga, Uranquinty, Cootamundra, Tumut, Junee, Albury and the ACT.
Club president Phill Bell said it was an overall good day for everyone involved.
"We had 32 cars there and the jumping castle and sausage sizzle proved very popular," he said.
Mr Bell thanked the perfect sunny weather and a happy crowd for such great success.
"It was a big success," he said.
"The jumping castle attracted a big crowd and the day was very well supported overall.
"I'd like to thank everyone who came out on the day to show their support - there was a very good crowd who showed up."
Those entered into the Show and Shine were vying for two trophies - one for the people's choice award and the other for the entrants' award which is voted on by those who had cars in the competition.
Overall, Mr Bell said there was a total of 212 votes.
The people's choice award was presented to Tim Peachey's Leyland Mini quarter-tonne ute.
The vehicle has been a long-time crowd favourite, winning the award for the third time in four years.
It was a close call, with only a vote and a half in front of Peter Dunn's Morris Cooper S.
Newcomer Silvia Grant, who has only been with the club for a year, took out the entrants' award for her Leyland Mini - an unrestored, original car.
The awards were announced at a presentation dinner following the Show and Shine on Saturday night.
