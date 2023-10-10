The Irrigator

Leeton's twilight golf competition is back again for the 2023-24 summer season

Updated October 10 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 11:00am
Leeton's largest sporting social comp returns for new season
MORE than 300 players turned out for round one of Leeton's largest social sporting competition, the annual summer-long twilight golf tournament.

Local News

