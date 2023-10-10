Leeton's largest sporting social comp returns for new season

MORE than 300 players turned out for round one of Leeton's largest social sporting competition, the annual summer-long twilight golf tournament.
It was nothing new for round 1 with a plethora of players absolutely jumping the gun as if this was a 20-metre sprint test, silly but when you're going low, you may as well go as low as you can.
The king of round one and the player-of-the week is the Upside Down Pineapples' Robert Wright, who scorched the track to return a brilliant nett 23.
Captain Crossy hasn't learned much, taking these guys straight to the top in round one just as he did last year. Courtney Lagenbacher deserves an honourable mention also, her first two twilight cards were 24 and 26 nett respectively. Don't worry guys, the handicapper always get the last say.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Other notable mentions go to youngster Alec Tait, Paul Payne, Emma Dale, Joseph Borgese, Matt Isaacson, Matt Curry, Bobbi Curry, Kerren Barnes, Simon Frazer, Elwyn Ravu and Tommy Brierley, who all scored 30 nett or better.
Club members only lose a max of four shots per week, but non members lose the lot, whatever you go under 36 you lose. The ball competition cut off was 33, so if you had 33 or under ask Jason for your new ball.
As mentioned earlier the Upside Down Pineapples lead the team section with a combined five best score out of 8 total of 152, followed by The Bat Snacks, Men at Work, Kiss My Putt, Balls Deep and the Superwash Mates round out the current top five.
Don't forget the Golf Club has its liquor licence nights Friday and Saturday throughout the season, the pro shop is stocked with singles and six-packs in eski bags on ice.
Course availability this weekend with round three and four of the club championships being held means twilighters need to avoid playing between 9.30am and 12.30pm both Saturday and Sunday.
Anytime before or after that is fine.
