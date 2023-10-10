I think one of the reasons for this high level of support is because the idea for the Voice comes from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. In 2017, following years of work, consultation, and dialogues across the country, over 300 First Nations delegates from all around Australia met at Uluru. The result of this meeting was the Uluu Statement. If you haven't read it, I encourage you to do so. It's only a couple of paragraphs and it is a very powerful piece of writing. It has three asks: Voice, Treaty, Truth. In that order. Voting yes puts the first step of the Uluru Statement into action.