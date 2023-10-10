A HUGE cohort of Leeton shire businesses are preparing to put their best foot forward for this year's Riverina Murray Business Awards.
To be held in Albury on Friday, October 13 the shire will be well represented after several businesses automatically qualified after taking out their relevant categories at the Leeton Business Awards earlier this year.
As the Leeton awards do, the regional event celebrates the innovation, resilience and dedication of businesses across the region.
The organisation believes businesses play a vital role in economic growth, creating jobs and contributing to the overall well-being of the region.
That is why the awards are committed to recognising the hard work and dedication of businesses of all sizes and industries.
The gala awards night will be held at the Albury Entertainment Centre.
Winners from the event will then go on to compete at the NSW Business Awards.
Leeton finalists
