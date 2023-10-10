FORMER Matilda and Leeton junior Joey Peters will return to her hometown this weekend.
Peters, who was in Leeton earlier this year when she was inducted into the town's Sporting Walk of Fame, will be back again on Saturday, October 14 to host a fun training session for budding young football players.
She will also be a guest speaker at the Leeton United Football Club's presentation night later that evening.
"I'm a big advocate of playing small-sided games, which is what we will be doing on Saturday, almost like a mini World Cup," Peters said.
"We want to celebrate what happened this year with the Matildas. I want kids, families and everyone to enjoy playing the game together.
"It's just a matter now of people coming down on Saturday, getting a small team together and playing.
"I still love coming home to Leeton, it's such a wonderful town and Leeton United are doing some great work there."
When it comes to women's football, Peters has done it all. She represented her country on various occasions, as well as playing overseas with various clubs.
She said the Matildas World Cup campaign in 2023 exceeded her wildest expectations.
"I think we all knew it was going to be big, but to see what actually happened and how the whole country got behind them, it was amazing," Peters said.
"Sitting in the stands and watching was almost as good as being out there and playing for Australia. It was incredible."
Leeton United had a solid season across the board in 2023, with Peters looking forward to celebrating with the club at the presentation night.
"There's something special about presentation dinners, getting dressed up and having a meal with everyone in the one place," Peters said.
"It's a chance to celebrate the season. I know people can get caught up in the results, but it's about more than that.
"The effort of the season and looking forward to a break and going again next season." Those interested in attending the training session with Peters on Saturday should pop down to the town ovals at 10am on Saturday for a morning of fun and team work.
