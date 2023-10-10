A DRIVER holding an international licence has been busted drink driving in Leeton.
Police stopped the male driver on Whitton Road in Leeton for a roadside breath test around 11.30pm on October 1.
A positive reading was returned, with the man arrested and taken to Leeton police station for further testing.
This returned a further positive result and the man was charged with mid-range drink driving and his driving privileges in NSW were suspended.
Meanwhile, several other drivers were also charged over the recent long weekend in Leeton shire.
A 30-year-old Victorian male learner driver was charged for driving while being unaccompanied and an 18-year-old P-plater motorist was charged for driving with an child who was not properly restrained in their seat.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A 23-year-old female was also charged after being found behind the wheel while already disqualified.
About 12.15am on October1, police stopped a vehicle on Belah Street in Leeton for the purpose of a roadside breath test.
The driver, a 41-year-old male was unable to produce a valid licence and returned a positive indication for alcohol. He was arrested and, after further testing, was charged with high-range PCA and driving unlicensed.
Leeton police, along with the NSW Police Force's mounted unit, also took part in high-visibility operations over the long weekend for the Leeton Pride Festival and Barellan Good Old Days event, as well as taking part in the activities.
"They were very well received by the community and both organisations should be commended on the festivals," a Muyrrumbidgee Police District spokesman said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.