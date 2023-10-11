The Irrigator

The annual President's Bowls day was played at the Leeton Soldiers Club on October 8

By Wrong Bias
October 11 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Dale completes a delivery on the greens of the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied
Bruce Dale completes a delivery on the greens of the Leeton Soldiers Club. Picture supplied

The Leeton Soldiers Club hosted its annual President's Bowls Day on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.