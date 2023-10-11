The Leeton Soldiers Club hosted its annual President's Bowls Day on Sunday.
Visiting sides came from Whitton, Coleambally, Hay, Griffith, Barellan, Darlington Point and Leeton's Town & District Club.
The very talented L&D side were the victors on the day after some close high-class matches.
The Soldiers Club secured second place after inspirational skipper Dennis Dean guided his team of misfits to victory in an emotional come-from-behind victory in extra time.
They defeated the club's dream team of Mark Lemon, Greg Caffery, Peter Evans and Rattles Retallick.
Phil Morris was victorious in the club's minor singles final last week recording a 22-shot victory over Peter Evans.
Windy conditions made things difficult for bowlers in last week's Thursday social bowls day.
The monthly get together of the ladies and men's clubs was conducted, with 18 players braving the extremely unfriendly weather.
Rink three had David Noad, Jan Munro and Greg Caffery record a commanding 26-7 win over Ken O'Connell, Margaret McKenzie and John Breed.
Terry Dale, Bill Creber and Loraine McKellar proved far too professional for Neil Condron, Rob O'Callaghan and Nancy Peterie running out 20-11 winners.
A Bruce Dale resting toucher provided the inspiration for his side's come-from-the clouds 23-22 victory on rink six.
Bruce Dale bowled the afternoon's only resting toucher, while the only wrong bias belonged to regular contributor Greg Caffery.
