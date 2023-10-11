The Irrigator
Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre to hold officially opening of new waterslide on October 21

By Talia Pattison
October 11 2023 - 1:00pm
An official opening will be held for Leeton's long-awaited waterslide at the pool on Saturday, October 21. Pictures supplied
TWISTS, turns and thrilling speeds will capture the hearts of all swimmers when the town's long-awaited waterslide opens to the public.

