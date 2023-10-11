TWISTS, turns and thrilling speeds will capture the hearts of all swimmers when the town's long-awaited waterslide opens to the public.
An official opening for the new waterslide at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre will be held on site on Saturday, October 21 from 1.30pm with all community members invited to attend.
Before even stepping foot onto the slide, it is a spectacle to behold and it is one the community has been eagerly waiting to have open and ready to use for many years.
The slide itself was delayed by years, but Leeton Shire Council is pleased to finally have it operational for residents and visitors to enjoy.
What you need to know about the new slide?
Twin slides: The Leeton pool boasts a dual delight with an open flume slide and a tube slide, promising double the excitement for visitors.
Safety first: In keeping with rides of this type across Australia, a minimum ride height of 120 centimetres applies to all patrons. Only single riders are allowed at any one time. Like Theme Parks, council is required to put a strong emphasis on safety, in accordance with the manufacturer's guidelines, to guarantee enjoyable and injury-free experiences for all.
Tippy bucket reinstated: The splash pool will see the return of the popular "tippy bucket" adding an extra element of fun for families.
The official opening will include free entry to all who attend and will also include a lucky door prize where two members of the public will be selected to be the first community residents to ride the slides.
Music and full kiosk facilities will also be on offer.
"This grand opening promises a day filled with excitement, laughter and memorable moments for everyone," mayor Tony Reneker said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the first people down the slide, making the most of this new regional asset."
