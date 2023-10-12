A NIGHT full of fun, friendship, laughs and prizes promises again to raise some big dollars for Can Assist in Leeton.
The Girls Night In event will be held again in 2023 on October 21 from 6pm, but this year there is a new committee at the helm.
Kate Ryan and her band of volunteers have taken over from Lorraine Robertson and her crew, but all of the usual fun and flair can be expected.
Attendees can expect a night of raffles, auctions, entertainment by Charlie Jones, delicious food and great company as everyone unites for the cause.
The event has been hugely-popular in the past, with Mrs Ryan hoping to raise as much money as possible on the night.
"We have a lot of really great items for our auction ... the support has been really overwhelming from the community and businesses as well," she said.
"I'm most looking forward to seeing everyone have a good time, hopefully we get some numbers and everyone relaxes and just enjoys the night.
"It's a really fun event. Everyone seems to know about it now, especially that we've linked the 'old with the new'.
"We're always looking for volunteers as well, so if anyone wants to come lend a hand on the night or for next year, that would be great too."
In the lead up to the event, this week children at early learning centres in the shire have been dressing up every day and donating to the cause, with the money to go towards the final tally for Can Assist.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leetons-girls-night-in-tickets-711679511577 or in person at Antoinette's Jewellers in Pine Avenue.
