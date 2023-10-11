WORK to reinvigorate and transform Leeton's Chelmsford Place will begin in a matter of days.
Planning for the project has been in the pipeline for many years and has included community consultation.
In recent times, the project has had to scaled down due to funding concerns from the community and will now just use the money granted by the government to complete the work, which is scheduled to start from Monday, October 16.
Boots Civil has been awarded the contract for the work. CBD and heritage portfolio lead, councillor George Weston, was excited the time has finally arrived to turn plans into action.
"The Chelmsford town square transformation is set to enhance the heart of our town, offering a central space for residents and visitors to connect, relax and enjoy the beauty of Leeton," he said.
"Its design honours the "bold statement" Walter and Marion Burley-Griffin originally envisaged for the square. I'm sure they'd be delighted."
While the project has had to be re-negotiated and the scope reduced in places to stay within budget, the works will include the construction of new footpaths, tree plantings, the production of the Chelmsford Place water tower projection story and other smaller works inside the central median.
There will also be the addition of adult disabled change rooms in Sycamore Street. Leeton shire mayor Tony Reneker is looking forward to the successful delivery of the project, which is fully grant-funded by the state and federal governments.
"We are grateful to our funders - the NSW Open Spaces Legacy Fund and the Commonwealth's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Fund," councillor Reneker said.
"Without their investment, this project would not have been possible."
Initial works on Monday, October 16 will start with demolition, including the removal of some trees, to follow shortly after.
"Mid-October marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards the transformation of our town square," council's engineering services manager Tom Steele said.
"Things will look a bit different at the start, but by the finish the bold vision will be very evident, including an avenue of 42 new trees.
"While works are being undertaken, there will be disruptions to traffic, including temporary lane closures, in the immediate area.
"Traffic control measures will be in place to ensure everyone's safety."
