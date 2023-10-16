The Irrigator
Local leader column with Mary Errey from Leeton Connect | October 2023

By Mary Errey
October 16 2023 - 11:00am
Leeton Connect's Mary Errey reflects on the success of the 2023 Leeton Show. Picture file
Leeton Connect had a stall at Leeton Show this year and what a great success it was.

