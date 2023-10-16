Leeton Connect had a stall at Leeton Show this year and what a great success it was.
We had lots of interest in what Leeton Connect offers the community and what we can do for the not-for-profit organisations in Leeton shire.
Thank you for the support Leeton.
On that note I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the Leeton Show Society on another very successful Leeton Show.
It was a very well organised and exciting event packed with fun, family-friendly entertainment.
The Leeton Show featured the regular exhibits, which were A1 class.
Excellent exhibits included the schools exhibits, cooking and food, garden and flowers, artwork, handicrafts, photography and much more.
Other competitions included mini trot races, show jumping, Young Woman, Junior Showgirl and best beau competitions, colouring competition and even a window display competition.
The Leeton Challenge was a hoot with the traditional three-legged race, egg and spoon race and other novelty races.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The dog high jump was a highlight with a world record being broken on the day.
Congratulations to all the winners and all those that entered their wares in the show competitions.
It is your contributions that make the show the exciting event that it was last week.
Big draw cards would have to be the spectacular fireworks display held on Friday night and the Aussie FMX bike stunt shows. Wow those guys and gals can ride a motor bike.
Even the garden at the entry of the main Showground gates was upgraded days prior to the show.
This was completed due to the team efforts and collaboration of Rotary Club of Leeton, Leeton Shire Council and Leeton SunRice Festival.
If you have not seen it yet do yourself a favour and check it out.
Community. Community. Community. This is what Leeton Connect is all about and this is what makes Leeton such a great place to live.
