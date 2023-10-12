THE Lions Club of Leeton recently played host to second vice district governor Lion Judy Ryan.
Judy has only been a member of the Lions Club of Panorama Inc (formerly Bathurst Macquarie) since 2011. In 2016-17 she was privilege to be the first female president of the club and held that position for two years.
She has held numerous positions in her club, which ranged from events co-ordinator, club administrator, bulletin editor and club secretary.
Despite her busy personal life, Judy has held the position of district N4 cabinet secretary for four years and is currently the convention secretary for the 2023 District Convention, which will be held in Coonabarabran this month.
Through her involvement in Lions, Judy has gained a good understanding of Lions at both club and district levels and, while accompanying her husband past district governor Michael on his club visits throughout the district over the past three years, it gave Judy the opportunity to meet many members and enjoy the club's hospitality.
Both Judy and Michael have visited Leeton on numerous occasions which included cabinet meetings, Youth of the Year judging and have gotten to know the facilities the town has to offer and the role that the Leeton Lions play in the community.
At the meeting Judy spoke about the upcoming convention and Michael spoke about the district's aims to introduce LEHP Vision Screening Program to more public and private primary schools in the district.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Currently they have teams working in northern part of the district and a team in Wagga, but they would like to establish a team in the Griffith, Coleambally, Leeton and Narrandera area.
To achieve this plan they need teams of eight to complete their training and become accredited testers.
The club thanks them for their visit to Leeton.
