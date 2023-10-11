FOR 15 years, Abi Pfeiffer has been growing her hair, but soon she may be saying goodbye to those long locks.
Ms Pfeiffer spent last month walking 300 kilometres, on average about 10 kilometres a day, as part of fundraising efforts for Camp Quality, a children's charity.
She then decided to step things up even further, vowing that if she was able to raise $20,000 for the organisation by October 31 that she would cut all of her hair off for the cause.
So far she has just over $5000.
"I came across an ad on Facebook to fundraise for Camp Quality and I thought 'what a great cause'," Ms Pfeiffer said.
"I have three kids and touch wood if ever I needed that (an organisation like Camp Quality) that strangers would do the same for me.
"I have the ability and privilege to walk and grow my hair, so I thought 'why not?' ... I'm really hoping to reach my goal of $20,000.
"I don't think I would be nervous to cut it off. I'm part of Team Grace and she's had to go through struggles, so I'm just thinking about her."
Camp Quality is an Australian children's cancer charity that has been improving the quality of life for kids facing cancer for 40 years.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ready to help Ms Pfeiffer say goodbye to her locks will be the Live to Dye salon in Leeton, so now all that is left to do is for residents and businesses to donate to the cause.
Ms Pfeiffer's hair will then go to the Wigs for Kids organisation.
"I want to thank everyone who has already generously donated, I know times are tough, so to have so much support has been great," she said.
Those wanting to donate can do so at https://fundraise.campquality.org.au/fundraisers/abipfeiffer/big-walk-for-little-kids-2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.