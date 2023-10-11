The Irrigator
Leeton shire's Abi Pfeiffer hopes to raise $20,000 for Camp Quality

By Talia Pattison
October 11 2023 - 4:00pm
Abi Pfeiffer (right).

FOR 15 years, Abi Pfeiffer has been growing her hair, but soon she may be saying goodbye to those long locks.

