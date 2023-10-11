The Leeton Eagles women's side will look to get their MIA League title defence off to a perfect start when they make the short trip to Griffith to take on their rivals.
The side will be mostly unchanged from the title-winning side last season, and coach Josh Clyne is hoping that his side will be able to carry their good training form into their first game of the season.
"We have got a pretty good squad again and have been training pretty well," he said.
"It is a tough assignment with Griffith first up over there, but I'm confident that we will perform well.
"It's pretty consistent with the side that we had last year. We have had a couple of changes, which means we have a little bit more youth than experience this year.
"I think that will probably put us in a good position moving into the future."
Both sides have always been there or thereabouts in the women's competition, and Clyne feels that the season opener could be a good barometer to see where the Eagles are at to start the season.
"Griffith is always a bit of a nemesis for us, and we will have to work really hard to beat them," he said.
"It will show us where we are at early on."
It will be starting from their work at the back this weekend that will be crucial for the Eagles in their season opener.
"I like our defence to be in order when we are starting a season. I think that is something that you can always control," he said.
"When we look to build our offence off that and let that mature as the season goes on. We will have a strong focus on being accountable defensively."
Meanwhile, it won't be the easiest of starts for the men's team, who will take on last year's runner-up in the Demons. It will be a double header in Griffith, with the women's starting at 4pm on Saturday.
