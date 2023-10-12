LEETON shire residents have been urged to do their research and inform themselves as they prepare to head to the polls this weekend to vote in the Voice referendum.
Residents will have a choice of writing either 'Yes' or 'No' on their ballot paper to decide whether or not the Voice to Parliament is given the green light.
So, what is the Voice?
The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice would be an independent and permanent advisory body.
It would give advice to the Australian Parliament and government on matters that affect the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
This includes issues such as education, health, housing, justice and other policies with a practical impact on First Nations people.
If the referendum passes, there would be a process with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, the Parliament and the broader public to settle the Voice design.
Legislation to establish the Voice would go through parliamentary processes to ensure adequate scrutiny by elected representatives in both houses of Parliament.
This would ensure the Voice can evolve and adapt as circumstances change, while upholding the authority of Parliament to legislate the Voice.
Pre-polling has been underway in Leeton since Saturday, with many residents already casting their vote and decision.
Up until October 11, there had already been 1,112,773 pre-poll votes cast across NSW.
However, for those who are yet to vote, polling booths will be open throughout the day on Saturday across Leeton shire from 8am to 6pm.
