The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Leeton shire voters prepare to head to the polls for Voice referendum

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated October 12 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Paynter, Deb Fernando and Warren Ingram outside the pre-polling booth in Leeton. Picture by Talia Pattison
Andrew Paynter, Deb Fernando and Warren Ingram outside the pre-polling booth in Leeton. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON shire residents have been urged to do their research and inform themselves as they prepare to head to the polls this weekend to vote in the Voice referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.