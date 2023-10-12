BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Nestled in a peaceful and secluded area, this property is tailor-made for the growing family seeking space, tranquility, and room to flourish.
Upon entering, you'll be greeted by a formal living room, setting the tone for the elegance and comfort this home offers.
With four generously sized bedrooms, including a main bedroom with an ensuite, there's plenty of room for everyone. Need a dedicated workspace or a quiet study area? There's an additional study room.
The open plan kitchen, dining, and living area is the heart of the home, providing a seamless flow for daily living and entertaining. The kitchen boasts plenty of bench and storage space, making meal preparation a breeze.
Step outside, and you'll discover your own slice of paradise - a refreshing saltwater swimming pool for those hot summer days and a spacious backyard where you can let your imagination run wild with landscaping ideas.
Parking will never be an issue with a double garage attached to the home, a double carport, and additional parking space in the large shed-perfect for the car enthusiast or anyone needing extra storage.
This property offers the privacy and serenity you've been dreaming of, all while being just a short drive away from essential amenities and conveniences.
