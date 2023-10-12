Leeton's Bobbi Pannowitz could be forgiven for being Wonder Woman thanks to everything she has achieved in recent years.
Ms Pannowitz recently graduated with a Bachelor of Laws degree from with Charles Darwin University, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.
After studying the degree via distance since 2019, Ms Pannowitz not only kept up with her intense study schedule, but also continued working and raising her four children in the middle of all of it.
She recently travelled to the Northern Territory for her graduation ceremony, where she was chosen to speak on behalf of the graduating class on the day.
"It was the most surreal, most amazing experience," she said.
"Going to the uni, meeting people that I had only spoken to online, was really wonderful.
"It's something I will remember forever. To be able to give that speech was just amazing."
Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Ms Pannowitz said it was an honour and privilege to address those in attendance.
"I stand before you today not only as a graduate, but as the first university graduate in my family," she said.
"My journey to this moment has been one not many would have predicted and not something in my earlier life did I ever dream was possible."
Over the years, Ms Pannowitz received many academic achievement awards for her excellent grades, but another huge honour was soon to come her way at the end of the degree.
Following the graduation, she also attended another special ceremony while in Darwin where she received the Supreme Court Medal, a high honour which is only given to very few graduates.
She is now working with Alzaim Keane Legal and is hoping to continue her studies in 2024 to further advance her career goals and dreams in the law world.
Ms Pannowitz paid special tribute to her family for their constant support, saying without them, she would not have been able to successfully complete her law degree with such distinction.
"They were amazing, they always are, but they really stepped up to help with the kids and so many other things, which allowed me the time to study and complete everything that came along with it," she said.
"I also want to thank Mark Gerrard from Tierney and Dowd, he has been a really great mentor to me and really guided me with so many things."
Ms Pannowitz also encouraged other students studying via distance to utilise the Country Universities Centre here in Leeton and said it was never too late in life to work towards your dream no matter what that might be.
