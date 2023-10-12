IN TODAY'S fast-paced and technological society, old-fashioned good times can go by the wayside.
However, that won't be the case this weekend when the St Peter's Anglican Church in Leeton hosts its annual fete and flower show.
The event will be held at the church grounds on Saturday, October 14 from 9am and is the perfect place to enjoy some downtime, fun with the family, a spot of shopping or a delicious bite to eat.
There will be stalls galore, entertainment, a delicious morning tea and lunch and much more.
Entries for the flower show will be taken at the church hall from Friday afternoon and will also be available to fete-goers to look at and admire.
Father Robert Murphy said the fete was for all community members to enjoy.
"It's wonderful, as someone said to me this morning, that we still have a traditional fete," he said.
"There's jams, cakes, produce, plants, coffee van, indoor lunch, a barbecue, doughnuts."
The Leeton Town Band will be performing, along with students from Leeton Public School and Aspire2B.
This year marks Father Robert's 20th fete in Leeton.
"I like the sense of community it brings," he said.
"It's people coming together and just enjoying themselves with some very simple entertainment.
"People seem happy just to sit and watch, to chat and to buy.
"It's a nice, fun, simple day."
The event kicks off from 9am through until 1pm on Saturday, October 14.
