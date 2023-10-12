The Irrigator

L&D ladies win two major titles

By Lorraine Messner
October 13 2023 - 10:00am
Elaine Sullivan, Judy Heness and Lorraine Messner.
L&D ladies took home the crown in both the CRD triples state and the senior championships last Thursday.

