L&D ladies took home the crown in both the CRD triples state and the senior championships last Thursday.
Competing in the state championships Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker and Marika Pete claimed the title after narrowly defeating Cindy McDonald, Jean Leighton and Denise Naylor 20-19.
With two ends to go the score was even at 18-18 when Lloyd's team scored two, and McDonald's team were unable to gain the three shots needed to win.
The CRD senior triples championships came down to the wire, ending with a draw. An extra end resulted in Elaine Sullivan, Judy Heness and Lorraine Messner defeating Wagga RSL Club 20-18.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Representing L&D in both the state and seniors championships, Lloyd's and Sullivan's team will travel to Wagga Rules Club to compete in the regional play offs.
McDonald has advanced to the L&D club singles final after 22 ends, defeating Patti Wakeman 25-8. McDonald and Faye Harris will now compete for the title.
Playing a social game of fours J Bell, H Chambers, J Rees and Wakeman, playing a double lead, defeated M Payten, J Bourke, W Alexander and Wakeman 12-11.
