The first week of Leeton Squash Club Championships was held last week with four grades battling it out for top honours.
Mixed C Grade and Brendon Looby got off to a solid start by defeating Simone Bruno 3-0. Ondria Miller defeated Rose Looby 11-5,11-6,11-5. Alec Tait also had a solid 3-0 win. In Brendon Looby's second match he scored a win against Cadell Thompson 11-9,11-6,11-5.
In the Women's B Grade competition and Adele Thompson kicked things off with a good win over Miranda Tait 12-14,11-5,11-7,11-7. Carol Davidson in her second year of the Championships defeated Isabel Thompson 11-5,11-7,11-5. Lizette Taylor-Gown defeated Naomi Rawle 3-0 and Ruby Miller defeated Narelle Ryan 3-0.
Mixed B Grade and Anthony Iannelli played well to defeat Gary Thompson 13-11,11-8,11-4. Kathyrn Bechaz hard a hard fought 3 game win, Kathryn defeated Sean Ryan 11-7,11-7,11-9. Anthony Iannelli toppled Jack Miller 11-6,11-7,11-2. Gary Thompson also had to take on Jack Miller, Gary winning 11-5,11-6,11-7.
In the Men's A grade competition Cooper Boardman defeated Bryan Shepley 11-7,11-9,11-7. Brad Woolner had too much speed for Declan Ryan, Brad winning 11-4,11-8,11-3. Jacob Harrison defeated Brian O'Leary 11-7,11-8,11-5. Tony Naimo and Col Thompson played one of the best matches so far in the Championships, Tony winning the match 11-5,10-12,3-11,11-4,12-10.
