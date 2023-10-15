In the Men's A grade competition Cooper Boardman defeated Bryan Shepley 11-7,11-9,11-7. Brad Woolner had too much speed for Declan Ryan, Brad winning 11-4,11-8,11-3. Jacob Harrison defeated Brian O'Leary 11-7,11-8,11-5. Tony Naimo and Col Thompson played one of the best matches so far in the Championships, Tony winning the match 11-5,10-12,3-11,11-4,12-10.